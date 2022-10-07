RUSSO, Alma Anna Tabacchi

It is with deep and heavy sadness that we announce the death of Alma Anna Tabacchi Russo. Alma passed away on October 1, 2022, in Visalia, CA after a one-year battle with liver cancer.

Alma was born on December 20, 1950, at Saint Francis Hospital to Emilio and Jennie Zanella Tabacchi. She attended kindergarten at Lincoln School on the corner of Cota and Santa Barbara Streets, which is now a parking lot. She attended Dolores School and then went to Santa Barbara High School, graduating in 1968.

After attending Santa Barbara City College, she worked for Dr. Ronald Robertson, whose dental office on Islay Street backed up to Renga Brothers on State Street. It was there that Alma met the love of her life, Mike Russo. They were married on December 5, 1970 and celebrated 51 happy anniversaries together.

In 1982, Alma and Mike purchased property in Woodlake, CA, where they had a home built and planted grapes. Both Alma and Mike worked for the United States Post Office, with Alma retiring in 2010. She and Mike enjoyed taking cruises, including the Panama Canal, Mexico and the California Coast. Alma also enjoyed fishing, camping and cooking. She loved to try any craft that

caught her eye.

Alma was preceded in death by her parents Emilio and Jennie Tabacchi, and her brother

Jim Tabacchi.

Alma is survived by her husband Mike, nephew Fred (Cindy) Tabacchi, niece Julie (Joseph) Grimes, grandniece Laura Tabacchi, and many cousins here in Santa Barbara and Italy.

A Rosary will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 7:00 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 10:00 am at

Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Kaweah Health Hospice and the amazing staff at Transitions Care Services for the love and care they provided to Alma.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Kaweah Health Hospice or your favorite charity.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels (805) 965-5145.