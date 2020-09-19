Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies

Ruth Bader Ginsburg appeared in 1993 before the Senate Judiciary Committee during her confirmation hearings. The Supreme Court justice died Friday.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of equal rights and the second woman appointed as a U.S. Supreme Court justice, died Friday from complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87.

Mrs. Ginsburg was nominated in 1993 by President Bill Clinton and confirmed that year by the Senate. Before then, the only woman on the Supreme Court was Sandra Day O’Connor, who was nominated by President Ronald Reagan and confirmed by the Senate in 1981.

At the time of her death, Justice Ginsburg was the most senior member of the court’s liberal wing. She was known for her support for the wing’s votes on abortion rights, same-sex marriage, voting rights, immigration, health care and affirmative action.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement. “We at the (SCOTUS) have lost a cherished colleague.

“Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless & resolute champion of justice.”

