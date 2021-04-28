RYAN, Loretta L.

5/03/1942 – 4/20/2021

Loretta L. Ryan, 78 of Lompoc, CA passed away at home on April 20, 2021. Loretta was born in Canton, Illinois on May 3rd, 1942 to Charlotte and Ephriam “Jug” Ryan. She attended Lewistown Illinois High School, Class of 1960. Loretta worked for the Santa Barbara News-Press for 37 years as a District Manager before retiring.

She was known to care for and assist numerous friends and family members throughout her lifetime. She never met a stranger. Every person in the world, to her, was just a friend she hadn’t met yet. She always saw the good in people. Sometimes, that’s all She would see, even if no one else could see it. Loretta was a member of Generations United Church and she was proud to be in service to our Lord.

Loretta is survived by a daughter Yvonne Ryan-Cross (Marlo) of Arizona, Stepson Fidel “Buddy” Terrones of Lompoc, Brother Ken Ryan (Jeanette) of Lompoc, Sister Sandy Zellers of Lompoc. Granddaughter Alyssa Ryan-Cross of New York and Nephew Shaun Ryan of Lompoc as well as several nieces and nephews. Loretta was predeceased by her Parents Charlotte and Ephriam “Jug” Ryan and her Son Ernie Ryan.

Memorial services will be held at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery on Friday, May 7th, 2021 at 10:00 am.

Memorial donations may be made in Loretta’s name to Generations United Church or VIVA of Lompoc:

Generations United

1000 N 7th Ave

P.O. Box 3540

Lompoc, CA 93438

VIVA Lompoc

P.O. Box 896

Lompoc, CA 93438