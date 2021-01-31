SABIRON, Conrad Louis

With great sadness, the family of Conrad Sabiron share the news of his passing away on Monday, January 18th, 2021, at the age of 86, due to complications of the Corona Virus. Conrad was born on October 18th, 1934, to the late Louis and Hattie Sabiron. A native to Santa Barbara, Conrad attended city schools, graduating in 1952, where he distinguished himself on the football field as a quarterback for his beloved Santa Barbara High School Dons.

After high school, Conrad graduated from the police academy, but was called into the service of his country. When he graduated from basic training with the 38th Infantry Company E, he was selected as the Outstanding Trainee. His tour of duty took him to Germany. The Cold War was on and he served as an MP and border guard in West Germany. He was discharged from active duty in 1959 but continued his service in the army reserve until 1963. Conrad enjoyed military life and might have made it his career had he not been so eager to return to Santa Barbara for what awaited him there- his job with the Santa Barbara Police Department. His ambition had always been to be a member of the police force, and on September 1st, 1956, he was sworn in and received his badge, which he proudly wore until his retirement on October 31st, 1987.

Conrad was and still is a legend at the Santa Barbara Police Department. During his career at the Santa Barbara Police Department, he was promoted from being a patrolman to Detective where he worked burglary, narcotics, juvenile crimes, and crimes against persons. In 1973, when he was promoted to Sergeant, he worked as a Sergeant of the S.W.A.T team, Hostage Negotiator, Internal Affairs, Patrol, and the Detective Bureau.

In 1957, Conrad married Claudette Gilbert; the girl who lived across the street from him, and the couple was blessed with two children, a son Brian, and a daughter Trisha. Their home was a gathering place for their many friends. Whether celebrating a birthday, anniversary, holiday, or some other special occasion. The Sabirons could be counted on to host the joyous event.

Conrad was a sportsman. He loved to hunt, fish, and play cards. He was equally comfortable with a rifle, a fishing rod, or a deck of cards in his hands. He was an avid Santa Barbara athletic fan. He enjoyed watching Norte Dame, USC, the Rams, the Lakers, and he especially enjoyed watching his granddaughters play softball.

Conrad is survived by his wife of 63 years, Claudette Sabiron, his son Brian Sabiron, his daughter Trisha Crawford, his granddaughters Amber and Angela Sabiron, Sonja and Tara Crawford, his great-granddaughters Madalyn and Stephanie Sabiron, and sisters Josie Lauter and Marian Stark. Conrad is also survived by his beloved pug Rosie. Conrad will be remembered for his lively sense of humor, his dedication to his profession, and his devotion to his family and friends. Conrad made the world a better and safer place.

No services are scheduled at this time, but a celebration of life will be held later in the year.