Sacred Space to host ‘Astrology Oracle’ workshop

SUMMERLAND — Led by Dr. Jennifer Freed, a 90-minute “Astrology Oracle” workshop will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. June 17 at The Sacred Space, 2594 Lillie Ave. in Summerland.

Participants will learn how to draw on a wealth of astrological wisdom to reveal the primitive, adaptive and evolving choices available to them in every moment, relationship and opportunity.

It will deepen their understanding of the happenings in their world, magnify their impact and enhance their daily joy by aligning their energy, thoughts and responses with their highest potential, according to The Sacred Space.

For more information about the workshop, which is limited to 14 people and costs $150, call 805-565-5535.

