Sadako Peace Day planned at Westmont

MONTECITO — The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation will once again hold its annual Sadako Peace Day in-person Aug. 6 at Westmont College.

The free event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m.on Westmont’s Magnolia Lawn, 955 La Paz Road, Montecito.

The program will feature poetry readings, live music and time for reflection.

“Sadako Peace Day remembers the victims of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and all innocent victims of war,” said a news release from the event’s organizers. “It is a time to reflect on the past in hopes of building a more peaceful future.”

Sadako Peace Day is a tribute to the life of Sadako Sasaki, a child from Hiroshima who was 2 at the time of the atomic bombing. Ten years later, she died from radiation-induced leukemia as a result of that bombing.

For more information, go to www.wagingpeace.org/the-27th-annual-sadako-peace-day-2021.

— Dave Mason