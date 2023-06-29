Safe and Sane firework sales to begin in Lompoc

Only Safe and Sane fireworks will be legal in Lompoc for the Fourth of July, to be used from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and purchased from six available locations.

Firework sales began at noon on Wednesday and will continue through 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fire and police will be enforcing firework laws, and violators will be cited and fined. Minors younger than 18 years old are not allowed to light fireworks or possess them without an adult present.

The six available locations are:

– 415 W. Central Ave. (Big Brand Tire);

– 1309 N. H St. (99 Cents Only Store);

– 701 W. Central Ave. (Walmart);

– 729 North H St. (Boot Barn);

– 1206 W. Ocean Ave. (Dollar General); and

– 1500 N. H St. (Albertsons).

For more information visit http://www.cityoflompoc.com/.

-Liam Hibbert