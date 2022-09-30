Home Local Safeguarding smiles
Local

Safeguarding smiles

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Close to 300 elementary school students were the recipients of oral examinations at Harding University Partnership School in Santa Barbara on Thursday. Held in partnership with Health Linkages, the oral health screening clinic took place from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More