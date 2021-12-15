SAFINA, William “Billy”

In loving memory of William Safina. Beloved brother, uncle, and friend. A man with a big personality, a great sense of humor, and a heart of gold.

He was born on August 8, 1937 in Santa Barbara to Tony and Anna Safina, brother to Rosalie, Bertha, and his beloved brothers, Abe and Mike.

He graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1955, and attended college before joining the U.S. Merchant Marines. He had various jobs before finding his passion working at the Golden Gate Bridge District, where he was a Lead Deckhand on the MV Golden Gate out of Sausalito, CA. He later transferred to the MS Del Norte, which was out of Larkspur, CA. He settled in Mill Valley, and worked on the deck for over 32 years. There he met many friends who became like family. He shared many happy memories about his passengers, and often told stories of the numerous musicians that he transported in route to Candlestick Park where they would perform. Bill played the saxophone and loved music.

After retirement, he moved back to his hometown, Santa Barbara, where he continued to run the family business,

Safina Enterprises.

He loved his extensive classic car collection, watching Shark Tank, and hosting Sunday BBQs where he would hang out with his closest friends who were so important in his life.

He was a proud member of three Santa Barbara fraternal organizations; Masonic Lodge 192, Scottish Rite, and the Elks Lodge, which he was a member of for over 57 years.

The family would like to thank Dr. Frawley for providing great medical care and express the utmost gratitude to Bill’s caregiver, Leo, for his years of dedicated service, honesty, and friendship.

A memorial will be held, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 15 E. Sola Street. Interment will be private.

Tax-deductible donations in Bill’s memory may be made to: Santa Barbara Scottish Rite Language Center, 16 E. Carrillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. On the memo line, please write “In memory of William Safina.”

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.