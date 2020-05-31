SAGE, Ellis Henry

Ellis Henry Sage passed away in Camarillo, California on May 12, 2020, following a long illness. He was born to Henry and Lucile Sage on March 14, 1936, in La Connor, Washington, the youngest of four children. At the age of seven his family moved to National City, California.

Ellis received his Ph.D. in psychology in 1966 from the University of Minnesota. His many faceted career spanned 40 years. Highlights include his position as a clinical psychologist at Sansum Medical Clinic, attending psychologist at Cottage Hospital, service as an expert forensic witness, and counseling at-risk foster youth. Ellis cared deeply about his clients and devoted his career to helping people live happier lives.

Ellis was a talented and dedicated musician, playing the clarinet at Santa Barbara City College in orchestra, concert band, and chamber music for over two decades. He was an avid cyclist, a collector of tube electronics, and had a lifelong fascination with WWII aircraft. Ellis was passionate about everything he did, and everyone he loved. He was a kind, thoughtful, and generous person, whose unfailing support was the hallmark of his character.

Ellis is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lucile Sage and older sister, Myrn. He is survived by his wife, Jan, son, Carl, stepdaughters, Holli and Leslie, sisters, Nona and Levina, several nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.