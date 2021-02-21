SAGE partners with Santa Barbara’s AVS

SAGE Veterinary Centers has announced a new partnership with Santa Barbara-based Advanced Veterinary Specialists.

Established by Dr. Andrea Wells more than 10 years ago, AVS has grown to be one of the leading multi-specialty and 24/7 emergency practice centers in the region, according to a news release. The business’ facilities provide specialized veterinary services such as advanced surgical procedures, cancer therapy, ultrasounds, CT scans and biopsies.

“We’re excited to expand to Santa Barbara and welcome the AVS team to the SAGE family,” said Gina Del Vecchio, SAGE’s CEO. “Dr. Wells and her team have created an impressive multi-specialty practice, and everyone on their team is dedicated in the pursuit of providing the best veterinary medicine available through unparalleled collaboration.”

AVS is a level II veterinary emergency and critical care facility. It is one of only two veterinary hospitals in California to achieve this level designation, according to the news release. It has 12 veterinarians on staff, including board-certified specialists in oncology, surgery and internal medicine.

“I have immense respect for SAGE Veterinary Centers, and I am proud to be a part of a group with the outstanding reputation in providing the highest level of progressive veterinary medicine. I look forward to working together with SAGE to care for the many wonderful pets we are fortunate enough to help.” said Dr. Wells, owner and medical director of Advanced Veterinary Specialists.

— Gerry Fall