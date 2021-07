KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Academy’s Nicholas Malbrough nearly lands on top of the Foresters’ Nate Romach while trying to tag him out second base during the Foresters’ 7-3 win over the Barons Sunday. The Foresters went on to play the Arroyo Seco Saints and Conejo Oaks this week.

The Arroyo Seco Saints defeated the Santa Barbara Foresters 6-3 Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Pasadena.

By the seventh inning, Arroyo Seco had climbed to a 6-1 lead. The Foresters scored their remaining two runs in the ninth inning.

The Foresters returned home Thursday night for a four-game homestand against the Conejo Oaks.

— Dave Mason