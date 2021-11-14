SALAZAR DE VEGA, Aura

Mrs. Aura Salazar de Vega, affectionately known as “la Chata,” quietly passed away on the morning of September 13, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas.

Aura was the daughter of Mr. Alfonso Salazar Ricavar and Ms. Paula Àlvarez, from Tamazunchale, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. She was born on July 16, 1925 and was married to Mr. Justino Vega. In May 1956 she immigrated to the United States with her husband and three oldest children and settled in Santa Barbara, California, where she lived until 2018. She is survived by her children: Sergio, Silvia, Corina, Vianey, Sonia and Alejandro; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She lived a long life to the age of 96 when the LORD called on her and though suffering dementia and Alzheimer’s kept a great sense of humor until the end. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services will be held in private on account of COVID-19 restrictions.