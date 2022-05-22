Salcido gets my vote

COURTESY PHOTO

Susan Salcido

I’m voting for Dr. Susan Salcido for Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools in the June 7 election, and here’s why.

As a former assistant superintendent, I know firsthand that the Santa Barbara County Education Office serves our school districts in critical ways. This includes: examining and approving school district budgets; staff development; designing business and personnel systems; special and vocational education programs for youths at risk of failure; community partnerships; and many special programs like Computers for Families. The $100 million budget is an indication of the wide-ranging role played by the SBCEO and the county Superintendent of Schools.

Managing and leading these services takes a proven leader who has expertise in educational administration and management. With decades teaching, serving as principal and assistant superintendent, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership, Dr. Susan Salcido is that person. Her background in education, and her experience providing leadership at the school, district,and county levels, gives her the knowledge needed to successfully lead such a complex organization.

This position cannot be learned on the job!

Dr. Salcido has been and will continue to make sound decisions and provide the leadership we need to continue the high level of services offered by the SBCEO. We need Dr. Salcido’s leadership skills and ability to keep the momentum going in service to our districts, teachers and students.

I urge you to vote for Susan Salcido for county superintendent of schools.

Carol Johansen

SBCEO Assistant Superintendent,

Instructional Services (Retired)

Carpinteria