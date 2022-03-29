Salcido launches re-election bid for superintendent

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Susan Salcido

With a bevy of endorsements from local and federal officials already declared, Susan Salcido announced her re-election bid for Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools on Monday.

“Amid widespread change, our children deserve a tested, trusted, courageous leader with the experience and knowledge needed to guide us forward. It would be my privilege and honor to continue this work,” Dr. Salcido said in a statement. “Now is the time to build upon our successes and to actively expand the impact of our services on behalf of every child in our county.”

Dr. Salcido was a teacher and principal before she took the helm of the county’s top educator post in 2017. She is a product of Santa Maria public schools and is the spouse of a Dos Pueblos High School teacher.

In announcing her re-election bid, Dr. Salcido’s campaign also unveiled nearly four dozen endorsements, including from U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, and other superintendents and school board members.

“Beyond the intelligence, energy and perspective Susan has brought to her role, her unflinching proactive leadership during multiple challenges has been crucial to our resilience,” said Santa Barbara County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino. “I am grateful for her strong unifying instincts, and I fully support Susan Salcido as Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools.”

In her role, Dr. Salcido leads the Santa Barbara County Education Office, which oversees 20 schools, nearly 70,000 students, educators, families and other countywide interests, according to its website.

She began her teaching career at Dos Pueblos High School and served as an assistant principal of San Marcos High School before becoming Santa Barbara Junior High’s principal. Dr. Salcido has a focus on school safety and youth mental health wellness.

“Having known Susan for 20 years, her leadership style builds confidence and brings out the best in people,” said Frann Wageneck, the assistant superintendent of student services for the Santa Barbara Unified School District. “During the pandemic, she led with calm confidence, making sure each district had what they needed. Now, in the post-pandemic era, Susan understands that school-based mental health should be at the forefront of our work with students and educators.”

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley said: “Dr. Susan Salcido is an extraordinary and gifted superintendent. Through times of crisis such as the Thomas Fire, Montecito debris flow, and throughout the pandemic, I’ve felt reassured and heartened to have Superintendent Salcido as a trusted and respected leader at the helm of Santa Barbara County schools.”

Santa Barbara teacher Christy Lozano has also announced a bid for the position.

“I believe we deserve better leadership, and I believe I can provide that leadership,” Ms. Lozano said. “Leadership that provides genuine opportunities, especially for the underserved. Leadership that enriches and protects. Leadership that produces exceptional results, not just good intentions.”

Ms. Lozano has said she has 25 years of coaching and leadership roles, including as a head coach and a department chair. She is a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Dr. Salcido and Ms. Lozano are the only two candidates to file for the seat, according to the unofficial candidate filing list from Santa Barbara County.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com