Salcido to deliver State of Education

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce will host the 2022 State of Education event May 18.

The keynote speaker is Dr. Susan Salcido, the Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools. Dr. Salcido is running for re-election as superintendent against Christy Lozano.

Dr. Salcido will discuss the status of education in the county and the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s work to support student achievement and success. The Santa Maria Valley Chamber will also provide an update on its programs and partnerships in education and workforce development.

The event will take place at the Radisson, 3455 Skyway Drive, in Santa Maria. Check in and breakfast begins at 8 a.m., and the program will begin at 8:30 a.m..

Registration is required: santamaria.com/events/details/2022-state-of-education-43549?calendarMonth=2022-05-0 1

— Katherine Zehnder