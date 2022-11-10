Sales tax passes in Goleta

And Luz Reyes-Martin defeats Councilmember Roger Aceves

Goleta voters Tuesday approved a 1% sales tax increase, which affects stores such as those in the Camino Real Marketplace.

Luz Reyes-Martin has defeated longtime Goleta City Councilmember Roger Aceves for the District 1 seat.

Ms. Martin holds 56.07% of the vote with 1,321 ballots cast for her in Tuesday’s general election. Mr. Aceves ended up with 43.46% of the vote with 1,024 votes.

Elsewhere on the ballot in Goleta, the city’s 1% sales tax increase, known officially as Measure B, passed with 63.91% of the vote with 4,055 votes. There were 2,290 votes against the tax with 36.09% of the vote.

Measure C, which keeps the passed ban of flavored tobacco in Goleta in place, was approved with 77.25% of the vote, or 4,902 ballots. There were 1,444 votes against with 22.75% of the vote.

A 1% sales tax increase has been approved for Goleta businesses such as Best Buy.

Ms. Reyes-Martin’s victory means an end to the tenure for Mr. Aceves, who has served on the council since 2006.

“This campaign was truly community driven,” Ms. Reyes-Martin, vice president of community engagement for Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, told the News-Press. “I have so much gratitude for the dozens of volunteers who were with me from the beginning.

“Together, we put forward a positive message for Goleta’s future and for representation in the 1st District,” she said. “I am optimistic about the current results. If they hold, I am immensely proud to serve on the Goleta City Council.

Luz Reyes-Martin, left, and Roger Aceves

“I look forward to working with all residents to address neighborhood issues as well as working with the rest of council to tackle citywide and regional issues,”

Mr. Aceves did not respond to the News-Press’ request for comment.

In another race, incumbent James Kyriaco defeated Sam Ramirez for the Goleta City Council District 2 seat.

Mr. Kyriaco holds 57.82% of the vote with 514 ballots cast in his favor. Mr. Ramirez holds 41.96% of the vote with 373 votes.

