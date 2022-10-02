Sales tax will benefit Goleta

My family and I have lived in Goleta for 53 years. I’m concerned about this city and its future. That’s why I’m supporting Measure B and asking you to consider voting for it.

Goleta’s sales tax is actually 1% lower than all the other cities in Santa Barbara County. Additionally, as part of the deal for Goleta to incorporate, Goleta must pay $7 million per year to Santa Barbara County. Now we are bringing in less money to pay for essential services even as we are growing.

Measure B would bring our sales tax up to the same level as Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc. It should raise upward of $10 million per year, and much of that would be generated by visitors who shop in Goleta.

Essentials such as groceries, gas and medicines would not be taxed under Measure B. The 1% tax wouldn’t go into effect until 2024, when the present inflationary period is over.

Measure B money can be used for key needs such as: public safety (police and fire), infrastructure (our heavily traveled roads) , parks and public spaces, and environmental protections to keep our beaches clean and open. All of which are important to the quality of life in our fast growing city.

Goleta deserves the same quality of resources and services as the rest of the cities in the county. Please vote YES on Measure B to get us there.

Virginia Trautwein

Goleta