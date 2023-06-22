Salmonella case reported in Santa Barbara County

There has been one confirmed case of backyard poultry salmonella infection in Santa Barbara County.

That’s according to the county Public Health Department, which noted the CDC and public health officials in several states are investigating

multistate outbreaks of salmonella infections linked to contact with backyard poultry. In total, 219 illnesses have been reported from 38 states, and 27 people have been hospitalized.

The cases are not related to recent cases of H5N1 bird flu virus.

Salmonella is a bacterium that can be found in poultry manure, which can make people sick. Backyard poultry, like chickens and ducks, can carry salmonella even if they look healthy and clean, the health department said in a news release.

The department said bacteria can easily spread to cages, coops, hay, plants and soil in the area where they live. You can get sick from salmonella by touching your mouth or food with unwashed hands.

People infected with salmonella usually become sick one to three days after exposure, the health department said. It added that most people recover within four to seven days without treatment.

For more information, visit the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website: www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian.

email: lhibbert@newspress.com