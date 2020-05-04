Salsipuedes Creek bridge replacement to resume Monday

LOMPOC A project to replace the bridge near Salsipuedes Creek and construct a retaining wall and fish passage on State Route 1 near Lompoc will resume Monday.

Motorists can expect to encounter a 24-7 traffic signal that will facilitate two-way traffic on the southbound side of the highway. Bridge construction on the northbound side will resume following a winter suspension due to rain in the area, according to officials.

The width of each lane during construction has been reduced and oversizdd vehicles are required to use an alternate route during the project.

The contractor for the $5 million project is CalPortland Construciton of Santa Maria. The project is expected to be complete by the end of the year, officials said.