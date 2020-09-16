Salty at the Beach to open Thursday at SB Harbor

MATT DAYKA PHOTOS

Salty at the Beach has opened upstairs in the historic Naval Reserve Armory building, which is also home to the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

The first of two new waterfront drinking and dining restaurants will be making a grand opening Thursday.

Salty at the Beach, located on the Santa Barbara Harbor, will be making its debut from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday.

This will be owner Aaron Peterson’s first eatery in Santa Barbara. Mr. Peterson also operates two restaurants in Solvang. The opening of Salty at the Beach will be followed by the opening of CHOMP on the Rocks in early October.

Both restaurants are located at 113 Harbor Way, Suite 180, adjacent to the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

A variety of cocktails will be served at Salty at the Beach.

Salty at the Beach boasts an impressive outdoor experience, which can host up to 100 guests. More importantly, all COVID-19 safety and sanitation measures will be in place upon opening, and indoor dining will resume once allowed as per Santa Barbara County guidelines.

In addition, the new full-service restaurants and bars will launch with daily lunch and dinner service, with plans in place for weekend brunch service in 2021.

Locals and Santa Barbara tourists will be able to take advantage of daily happy hour deals at both establishments, plus a late-night happy hour upstairs at Salty at the Beach.

Some of the menu items available on opening day include a deviled egg trio, popcorn rock shrimp, warm pretzel bites with sea salt, smoked gouda and cheddar sauce, spicy honey mustard, birria-style chicken nachos, miso salmon, steak and frites, and more.

The location will also be offering its specialty cocktails such as its endless summer mai tais, the Salty Beach, classic cocktails, and more, including imported and domestic beers, hard seltzers and wine.

Salty at the Beach will accept walk-ins.

