Salud Carbajal disputes Andy Caldwell’s claims

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, took issue with some claims made by Republican challenger Andy Caldwell during his virtual town hall last Saturday, which dealt mainly with support for local law enforcement.

Mr. Caldwell claimed Rep. Carbajal was in support of the BREATHE Act, a bill that has not yet been introduced to Congress but aims to divest taxpayer money from the policing system and create a new vision for public safety.

According to the congressman’s communications director, Mannal Haddad, Rep. Carbajal does not support defunding the police nor does he support the BREATHE Act.

Ms. Haddal also disputed Mr. Caldwell’s claim about the impact of Rep. Carbajal’s bill — the Defend New Americans Act.

Mr. Caldwell claimed that under Rep. Carbajal’s bill, “we would not be able to denaturalize that person and kick them back from wherever they came from. He wants them to be a permanent citizen and resident of the United States.”

Ms. Haddal said, “That bill does not prevent the DOJ (Department of Justice) from denaturalizing someone whose actions warrants that penalty.”

Lastly, Mr. Caldwell implied the congressman did not have the backing of law enforcement, according to Ms. Haddal.

However, Ms. Haddal noted Rep. Carbajal was endorsed by PORAC (Peace Officers Research Association of California), the state’s largest law enforcement organization and the largest statewide association in the nation. For more information, go to https://porac.org/wp-content/uploads/PORAC-November-Voter-Guide.pdf.

— Jorge Mercado