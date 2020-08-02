Salud Carbajal should debate Andy Caldwell

I understand that U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal refuses to debate Andy Caldwell. Mr. Caldwell has said he would debate anytime, anywhere.

We need debates, maybe three, so we can know how our representative is going to govern. Also debates would probably answer many questions that I have, like:

1. Is it true Mr. Carbajal that you want to defund the police? When we call 911: No answer, no help, defend yourself ! ! !

2. Is it true that you are an AOC wannabe and won’t represent the 24th district but the wishes of the gang of four?

3. Is it true that you support BLM but refuse to criticize all the killings of black-on-black crime in Chicago?

4. Is it true that you want all the students to go back to school after the election in order that President Trump will not get any credit?

5. Is it true you still support Planned Parenthood’s selling of aborted baby parts to the highest bidder?

6. Is it true you believe in Censor Culture, that no one can have another opinion and if they do they are systemic racists?

7. Is it true you back mayors who let rioters vandalize, loot and burn businesses and buildings?

Mr. Carbajal, are you pulling a Joe Biden?

Get out of the basement and debate Andy Caldwell.

Lastly, do you still think that Lompoc is the “armpit” of the county?

Tony Krejdovsky

Goleta