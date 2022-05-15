Salud, it’s time to get serious

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal

Did You Know? Bonnie Donovan

Did you know that in California and the County and the City of Santa Barbara, we have serious issues?

Inflation, gas prices, products not getting to us, school failures, traffic, water shortages, homelessness, over-limit of enrollments at UCSB and Santa Barbara City College, drugs and overdoses, and more.

But our current congressman, Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, is very concerned about kangaroos in Australia, while the rest of us are extremely worried about the issues affecting Santa Barbara and California. Why should we vote for him? Leave it to the kangaroos and wallabies.

Our inflation rate in America was 1.4% in January 2021 and is now at 8.54%. At this rate of inflation growth, we are looking at 10% by December.

On Jan. 31, 2021, the average gas price in California was $3.262 per gallon. On April 30, 2022, it was $5.692 and rising. If you can get what you want in the stores, those prices have gone up. Restaurants are starting to increase menu prices with markers, it seems. Our school ratings are the only things going down.

What are you doing to protect your constituents’ babies? They aren’t able to find baby formula yet we learn there is a stockpile at the border to give to the mothers crossing with infants.

The House minutes from Feb. 5, 2020, record quote Rep. Carbajal saying, “Madam Speaker, today, I rise because there is an epidemic in our country. One hundred Americans die every day from gun violence. We are 25 times more likely to die from guns than people who live in comparable nations.” We went to www.pewresearch.org to see what the data says about gun deaths in the U.S. In 2020 last year, with firm numbers, about 45,000 people were killed by guns, and more than half were suicides.

That is to be deplored. Rep. Carbajal describes death by gun as an epidemic. Yet, he completely ignores the tragedies of more than 100,000 people now being killed a year by the importation of illegal drugs across our open borders. Salud, that is 274 deaths per day, or 2.74 times the deaths from guns. And the numbers were up by 29.6% year over year in 2020. (Source: NCDAS.)

Is that not an epidemic for you to address? Did you know that there were almost one million people killed by drugs in America since 1999? And, the national overdose death rate increased by 255.74% between 2000 and 2019? (Source: NCDAS.)

The latest NCDAS data shows that California has not only the greatest number of homeless people in America, but also has the greatest number of drug overdose deaths.

We receive our Community Crime Update each morning. There is a dead body found at least once a week in our community. They were using drugs every day, they were also mentally ill, physically sick, or even cared for. Mr. Carbajal, maybe you should sign up for this daily emailed report to stay informed? Did You Know? will send you one.

If a foreign government condoned, through negligence, the killing of 100,000 Americans a year with guns, Congress would be demanding military actions against that state.

What we do have is the killing weapon of drugs, being imported mainly from Mexico across our open borders that are left unguarded by your administration. We think that 274 deaths a day from drugs that are increasing at such a rapid rate, warrants your attention, more than following the political playbook on guns.

Fentanyl is imported, almost exclusively, from China, our political enemy. The pill-making presses to mold drugs into prescription-like pills are exported from China.

Most of the death-causing drugs and ingredients are exported to America from the Drug Cartels in Mexico. There are several routes for illegal drugs to enter America. The easiest route is across the southern border because the current open-border policies have overwhelmed our border security.

Current California laws are now so lax, or not enforced by local attorneys general, that many cities and towns have open drug markets. Everyone, including the wholesale and retail drug traffickers and street dealers, know that fentanyl is a poison. They know they are selling death to their customers. Yet, when people are killed by ingesting it, no traffickers, nor dealers are ever charged with homicide by a deadly substance.

In this last year, the number of illegal-drug deaths was greater than the total number of Americans killed by terrorists, since 2001. Yet, we fought a 20-year war in Afghanistan, against terrorism expending billions of dollars in national resources, that ended ignominiously.

Mr. Carbajal, do you think that a death by gun is more important than death by illegal drugs? You say guns kill an average of 100 a day, but drugs kill an average of 274 a day and the number is accelerating.

When we look at the other issues facing us in California, we have to ask in the order of our priorities, why future water supplies, are not front and center burning issues? Climate Change, global warming all point to declining water sources for California.

All American Western States are facing continuous and extended drought conditions. This is a dire warning of the “Great Thirst” to come. Arizona is about to face the West’s first major water crisis. Under the first-ever federally-declared water cuts, Arizona will lose 20% of its water supplies from the Colorado River. California gets 15% of its total surface water, annually, from the same river. But, remember, seven U.S. states and northern Mexico all draw water from the Colorado River. In addition, the largest reservoirs supplying these regions have reached their lowest levels in history

The total annual demand and legal claims on the Colorado River water are 1.4 trillion gallons more than actually exists to be taken. That deficiency would supply 20 million people. The accelerating water crisis for California is there to be seen.

Yet California state and local governments are focused on business-as-usual topics such as encouraging population growth through massive increases in housing mandates and $105 billion in the funding of a bullet train that no more than 2% of the population will use.

We need an integrated, statewide, solution to guarantee the supply of drinking water for Californians over the next 100 years. All of our natural sources of water are either drying up or depleting at non-replenishment rates.

Mr. Carbajal, where is your concern about water for people and agriculture in Santa Barbara County and California? Where are your actions at federal and state levels to bring solutions to this impending crisis?

We are still waiting for a reply to our email.

Bonnie Donovan writes the “Did You Know?” column in conjunction with a bipartisan group of local citizens. It appears Sundays in the Voices section.