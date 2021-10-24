‘Salute to Teachers’ event to be livestreamed Nov. 6

The eighth annual “A Salute to Teachers” gala, beginning at 5 p.m. Nov. 6, will be livestreamed for the first time, allowing the community to watch from their homes while 10 outstanding educators are honored at the Music Academy of the West.

Virtual attendees can watch the Montecito ceremony via tinyurl.com/salutesb. It is sponsored the Santa Barbara County Education Office and in partnership with Cox Communications and many other organizations across the county.

“Celebrating A Salute to Teachers via livestream allows a wider audience to support and honor the energy and inspiration these educators offer in their classrooms each day,” said Dr. Susan Salcido, county superintendent of schools.

A Salute to Teachers will honor:

— 2022 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year: Alisyn Blanton, Miguelito Elementary/Lompoc Unified School District.

— 2021 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year: Frank Koroshec, San Marcos High School/Santa Barbara Unified School District.

— 2022 Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year: Josie Coburn, Orcutt Academy High School/Orcutt Union School District

— 2021 Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year: Elizabeth Caruso, Monroe Elementary School/Santa Barbara Unified School District.

2021-22 Distinguished Mentors:

— Lorena Armstrong, Mary Buren Elementary/Guadalupe Union School District.

— Riccardo Magni, Pioneer Valley High School/Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

— Melissa Woods, Dos Pueblos High School/Santa Barbara Unified School District

2021-22 Distinguished New Educators

— Samantha Ayala, La Honda STEAM Academy/Lompoc Unified School District.

— TJ Berry, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School/Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District.

— Christina Peña Eckert, Carpinteria Middle School/Carpinteria Unified School District.

For more information about the awards, visit www.sbceo.org/salute or contact Steve Keithley, director of Teacher Programs, at 805-964-4710, ext. 5281.

For more information about the Teacher Induction Program, visit www.sbceo.org/tip or contact John Merritt, director, Teacher Induction Program, at 805-964-4710, ext. 5428.

