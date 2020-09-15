San Diego rides strong start to victory over Dodgers

A masterful pitching performance by Dinelson Lamet and a five-run seventh inning propelled the San Diego Padres to a 7-2 win over the Dodgers on Monday night at Petco Park in San Diego.

Lament struck out 11 and allowed one run on three hits with two walks to improve to 3-1.

In all, 14 Dodger batters struck out. Lament retired the side in the top of the seventh with the scored tied, 1-1. He became the pitcher of record on the winning side when, with help of some shoddy defense by L.A., the Padres scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh.

The Dodgers led 1-0 with the help of another quality performance by Clayton Kershaw. But the ace of the staff fell to 5-2 after he allowed two of the five seventh-inning runs. Kershaw ended up going 6 ⅓ innings. He allowed three earned runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.

With the victory, San Diego (32-17) pulled to within 1 ½ games of first-place Los Angeles (33-15) in the National League West.

-Gerry Fall