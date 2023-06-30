San Luis Obispo Symphony seeks nominations

COURTESY PHOTO

The San Luis Obispo Symphony is seeking nominations for “Central Coast Pops Star.”

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo Symphony is seeking nominations for a “Central Coast Pops Star,” to honor a community member who has made a significant impact on the Central Coast. Nominations are accepted until Aug. 1

The SLO Symphony’s Pops By The Sea fundraiser has been a popular community event for almost 40 years.

“One of the most anticipated features of this concert has been a baton auction,” the symphony said in a news release. “A live auction was held during the event, and the highest bidder would conduct a piece during the concert.”

This year, the symphony is seeking nominations for this event– giving the entire Central Coast a chance to nominate someone who deserves the honor of directing the SLO Symphony orchestra.

The winner will receive a table for ten at the event, their nomination will be read from the stage, and they will get a chance to direct the orchestra for one selection. Visit the Symphony website at www.slosymphony.org/batonnominations/ to submit a nomination. All nominations must be submitted by Aug. 1.

The winner will be notified by Aug. 7.

The San Luis Obispo Symphony’s annual Pops-by-the-Sea concert will take place at 4 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Avila Beach Golf Resort. Gates will open at 2:45 p.m., and music will begin at 4 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating the Central Coas,” and the symphony will be welcoming guest artists, local singer and songwriter Damon Castillo and his band. Children’s entry is free with a paying adult.

To learn more about this event and how to reserve your seats, visit slosymphony.org or call 805-356-1438.

— Dave Mason