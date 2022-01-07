San Marcos beats Cabrillo in water polo

The San Marcos girls water polo team defeated Cabrillo 16-3 Wednesday.

“Alina King had a great game with three goals, along with Reese Danhaurer scoring four goals,” Royals Coach Chuckie Roth told the News-Press in an email.

Luci Reed scored four goals, and Sophia Huebner and Grayson MacLeod had two apiece.

Roth praised Serenity Stanfield for making “an incredible nine blocks and three steals in her very first game as goalie” and for the teamwork among all the players.

“Serenity Stanfield is a team player and took on a new role for the betterment of the collective team,” Roth said. “I was happy to see her and others have a great game.”

This season San Marcos is 14-3 overall and 3-0 in the Channel League.

“We play in the Tournament of Champions this weekend, and it will be a great opportunity to play in town for some great competition,” Roth said.

— Dave Mason