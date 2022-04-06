San Marcos boys outgolf Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — The San Marcos High golf team overcame Santa Barbara High on Monday, winning with a team score of 385-436.

San Marcos’ Leo Mezger was the medalist, shooting six under par with a score of 66. Metzger recorded nine birdies on the day and matched his best high school round relative to par.

Jeffrey Forster also finished under par for San Marcos, tying his personal best with a one under 71, while teammate Shams Jahangir-Arshad shot a 72. Graham Chapman and Brody Ricci shot 87 and 89, respectively.

No Santa Barbara golfer finished under par, with the team’s best performance coming from Hudson Hatton, who shot a 79. Other Santa Barbara golfers included Thomas Macintosh (81), Garret Haller (82), Liam Horn (96) and Rene Maganda (98).

San Marcos improved to a 6-1 overall record with the win.

— Matt Smolensky