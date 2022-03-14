San Marcos falls to SB in Dos Pueblos Invitational championship match

The San Marcos boys volleyball team played with 30 other teams at the 45th Annual Dos Pueblos Invitational Tournament on Saturday at the UCSB Thunderdome.

Going into this event, the Royals were 9-4 on the season. San Marcos was 4-0 in pool play, winning against Buena, South Pasadena, El Camino and Capo Valley Christian.

“As the #1 Seed in the Gold Division of 16 teams in the playoffs rounds, the Royals earned their first victory over Granada Hills with a score of 30-16,” aid Coach Roger Kuntz.

San Marcos beat Harvard Westlake 30-27 in the quarter finals. The Royals won 30-28 against Palisades in the semi-final. In the championship match, the Royals faced off against crosstown rival Santa Barbara, and lost 30-26. Junior Setter Hansen Streeter and Senior Middle Hitter Aiden Pazier earned All Tournament Team Honors.

– Katherine Zehnder