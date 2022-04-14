San Marcos girls lacrosse team defeats Thacher 8-7

The San Marcos girls lacrosse team was down 4-3 at halftime and down 7-5 with 7:47 remaining in the game on the road against an energetic Thacher team.

Then the 8th-ranked CIF-SS DIII Royals roared back and scored three straight goals to win 8-7.

The 3-0 run only took San Marcos one minute and 26 seconds. There were still six minutes of game left after the game winner but opportunities by both teams did not result in goals.

San Marcos sophomore Ellie Monson scored the game winner to cap off the comeback.

It really didn’t look good for the Royals all game except for the last 10 minutes, Head Coach Paul Ramsey told the News-Press.

“The girls worked hard to get themselves back into it after Thacher started strong,” Ramsey said. “It was a great team effort and when we needed that tying goal we got a nice assist and finish with good team offense.”

Megan Taylor had 11 saves for San Marcos while counterpart Margaret Zhang also had 11 saves for the Toads. The game was a battle of goalies in many ways with both keepers repeatedly stopping point blank shots and making good clearing passes to get the ball out into the midfield.

Taylor stopped a shot in the final minutes and so did Zhang just before that.

Thacher’s Goodyear led all scorers with five goals, and Monson was right there with five points on four goals and an assist for the Royals. Martinez-Tomatis had three goals and an assist for San Marcos.

San Marcos improved to 10-3 overall and 4-0 in Channel League and to get their first 10-win season in the history of the program. Previously the best season for Royals Girls Lacrosse was a 5-3 campaign in COVID-shortened 2020. The Royals travel to No. 1 and defending Channel League champion Dos Pueblos today for a 6 p.m. game.

