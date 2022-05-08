San Marcos girls swimming competes in D1 CIF Championships

COURTESY PHOTO

Members of the San Marcos team swam their way to a successful night Friday at the Division 1 CIF Championship.

The San Marcos girls swimming team competed at the Division 1 CIF Championship meet, placing 17th among southern Section teams with a total of 42 points and sending several swimmers to the state championships.

“As a coach, I could not be more pleased with our results tonight,” said Coach Brian Roth. “The girls had a great approach and truly battled against the best swimmers in Southern California. This group is truly special. They work incredibly hard. I am a lucky coach and looking forward to state championships for one last opportunity to compete.”

Two relay teams qualified for the state championships, with the 200 freestyle team of Sierra Tallman, Ava Stryker, Holly Woodhouse and Sophia Panossian automatically qualifying with its ninth-place finish and the 400 freestyle relay team featuring the same swimmers earning a state consideration time with a 12th place finish. Tallman also qualified for state as an individual in the 200 freestyle, finishing 11th in the race.

Another notable performance was Woodhouse’s 10th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke, in which she set a new personal best time.

DP boys tennis cruises to 11-7 victory over Temple City

The Dos Pueblos High boys tennis team secured a victory in the second round of the CIF playoffs Friday, beating Temple City 11-7.

Will Steinberg was dominant in his matchup, winning 6-0, 6-0, 6-0. Ryan Belkin also came out on top on the day, as did the doubles teams of Nikhil Gupta/Kevin He and Daniel Truong/Kai Yukashko.

“Our second round CIF win was a great team effort,” said Coach Laura Housinger. “I am so proud of every kid on this team – they put all their heart and skill out on the court to make this win happen. We have had some ups and downs with injuries so we knew this round might be more difficult, but with so much depth and support of one another, the Chargers prevailed.”

The Chargers will play next on Monday at home.

