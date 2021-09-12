San Marcos girls volleyball wins 2 of 3 matches

San Marcos girls volleyball players had what Coach Tina Brown called an excellent day Friday.

No doubt about that. The team won two of its three matches.

San Marcos High School defeated Oaks Christian 25-21, 21-25 and 15-7.

San Marcos beat Clovis East 28-26 and 25-19, but lost to Clovis High 25-21, 22-25 and 13-15.

Coach Brown said the San Marcos Royals demonstrated excellent playing the entire day, with Riley Green leading the team in kills.

“Ava Cole ran a smooth offense, and our back court was managed by Lily Blankenhorn, who led the team in digs along with Kennedy Frisell, who passed amazingly,” Coach Brown said in an email to the News-Press.

— Dave Mason