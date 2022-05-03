San Marcos High principal to depart

San Marcos High School principal Kip Glazer will depart at the end of the school year.

In an email to the San Marcos community Monday, Dr. Glazer said she is moving to the Bay Area with her husband later this year to be closer to family. She will take over as principal of Mountain View High School.

“The decision has not been easy, as I have come to love this school community so very much. It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve you, and I will miss being an active member of the Royals family,” Dr. Glazer said.

“I will be forever grateful for my time serving the Royals community and hope that what we’ve built together will aid in the school continuing to take innovative steps forward,” she continued.

Dr. Glazer’s final day will be June 30.

“I have mixed emotions today, as Dr. Glazer’s energy is infectious and is a great loss for not just San Marcos, but also the entire district,” Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado said in a statement to the News-Press. “Having said that, I do know that this is a great opportunity for Dr. Glazer, both personally and professionally, and we always want to support our staff to do what is best for them. We thank her for her dedication to San Marcos, and wish her the best of luck moving forward.”

Dr. Glazer is a native of Seoul, South Korea, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1993. She is an alumna of California Polytechnic University and has a master’s degree from Chapman University as well as a doctorate in learning technologies from Pepperdine University.

She is a former English and social studies teacher at Santa Maria Joint Union High School District where she instructed A.P. literature courses, second-language learner classes, U.S. and world history classes, economics courses and more.

Her career has taken her to the Kern High School District in Bakersfield and to the Kern County Office of Education Migrant Program where she served as a pre-college program writing instructor, according to her biography.

Dr. Glazer has worked with the Digital Youth Network connecting high school seniors with students at Chicago middle schools and is the former assistant principal in charge of athletics, activities and discipline at La Cañada High School.

She took over as San Marcos High’s principal in 2019.

In her email to the San Marcos community, Dr. Glazer said she would work with SBUSD leaders on the transition.