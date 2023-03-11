San Marcos High School to host annual FUNdraiser

SANTA BARBARA — San Marcos High School Band Boosters will host their annual “FUNdraiser” April 8 to raise money for the band program.

This free event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Draughtsmen Aleworks Mosaic Locale, 1131 State St., Santa Barbara.

The family-friendly event will be completely outdoors, and there will be live music by the Mezcal Martini band, a local Latin dance band.

There will also be special performances by San Marcos High School’s Jazz Ensemble as well as La Cumbre Junior High School’s DrumLine.

Food will be provided by Goodland Waffles and Melts, a new local waffle shop in Santa Barbara. Fifteen percent of the food sales will be donated to San Marcos High School.

Additionally, there will be a bake sale selling yummy treats to the guests.

Raffle tickets will also be sold at the event with the chase to win prizes including gift certificates for local restaurants and services, drum lessons, gift baskets, and more.

For more information, see smroyalsbands.weebly.com.

— Annika Bahnsen