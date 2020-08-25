San Marcos hires new coaches for girls’ basketball and soccer

San Marcos High School has hired two new head coaches, with Tiffany Simms taking over in girls basketball and Brian “Ziggy” Ziegenghagen heading up the girls soccer program.

Simms succeeds Aaron Solis as varsity head coach after running the girls’ junior varsity basketball program last year. She previously coached at both West and Foothill High schools in Kern County, and was also head coach of the Cal Bombers Elite Basketball U-17 Regional team.

“Tiffany brings years of basketball experience into our program,” San Marcos athletic director Abe Jahadhmy said. “What really impressed me about her coaching at San Marcos last year was her understanding of the game and the relationships she developed with the girls.”

Ziegenhagen, who is taking over for Jennifer Sotelo as the Royals’ girls soccer coach, is currently coaching for the Santa Barbara Soccer Club. He also served as an assistant coach at SBCC as well as with the men’s club team at UCSB. He holds a USSF B license with numerous other high-level coaching certifications.

“Ziggy is inheriting a talented soccer team and I believe he will bring the best out of our girls,” Jahadhmy said. “He is very well respected in the soccer community for his knowledge of the game. He has had success at every program he has coached.”

