San Marcos rolls on with second straight shutout

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
From left, San Marcos’ Bella Cruz, Tianna Monaghan, Caitlyn Early, and Allie Fryklund all celebrate after Early caught the final out to seal a 2-0 win over visiting Schurr in the second round of the CIF-SS Division 5 softball playoffs on Saturday. The game was deadlocked at 0-all until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Monaghan hit an RBI double to break the stalemate before eventually scoring on a Schurr error to give her team an insurance run. San Marcos will play the winner of Carter vs. University Prep – which will be played Monday – next week.
