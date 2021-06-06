San Marcos rolls on with second straight shutout

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESSFrom left, San Marcos’ Bella Cruz, Tianna Monaghan, Caitlyn Early, and Allie Fryklund all celebrate after Early caught the final out to seal a 2-0 win over visiting Schurr in the second round of the CIF-SS Division 5 softball playoffs on Saturday. The game was deadlocked at 0-all until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Monaghan hit an RBI double to break the stalemate before eventually scoring on a Schurr error to give her team an insurance run. San Marcos will play the winner of Carter vs. University Prep – which will be played Monday – next week. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post In the spirit of Ronald Reagan next post The Champs Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.