San Marcos Self Storage adds U-Haul products

COURTESY PHOTO

San Marcos Self Storage in Santa Barbara is offering U-Haul products and services.

SANTA BARBARA — San Marcos Self Storage signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer this week and will now offer U-Haul products and services.

The business, located at 4093 State St., will offer services such as U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store box pick up, according to a news release.

San Marcos Self Storage is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

To reserve U-Haul products from the business, call 805-335-8352 or visit uhaul.com/locations and search “Santa Barbara.”

— Madison Hirneisen