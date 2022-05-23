San Marcos sends runner to state meet

The San Marcos High track and field team’s Jacob Snodgress qualified for the state meet on Saturday in the 800m race, turning in a time of 1:53.43.

“Today was a very physical race for Jacob,” said Coach Marilyn Hantgin. “The field was filled with great runners all jockeying for a good position in the race. Jacob battled throughout the race and came out in the top six.”

While Snodgress enjoyed individual success, the 4×400 relay team he shares with Julian Hicks, Jonas Strand and Justin Hess missed qualifying, finishing in seventh.

“These boys had a magical season,” said Hantgin. “Our new school record holders had a season to remember. They are a special group of boys. I hope they know how proud I am of them and thank them for representing San Marcos with such class.”

– Matt Smolensky