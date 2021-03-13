San Marcos sweeps DP in water polo

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Dos Pueblos’ Sammy Arshadi, center, and San Marcos’ Jackson Hamilton, right, swim towards the ball as San Marcos goalkeeper Ben Webber looks on during San Marcos’ 12-9 win over visiting Dos Pueblos on Thursday.

The San Marcos boys and girls water polo teams both scored victories over rival Dos Pueblos on Thursday.

Danny Goldberg and Peter Frisell scored three goals each to lead the Royals to a 12-9 victory over the visiting Chargers in the boys match. DP also got three apiece from Rex Goodner and Sammy Arshadi.

Chloe Spievak scored four times to help the San Marcos girls pull out a 13-11, overtime thriller over the Chargers.

“We learned a lot about ourselves and fueled our fire to improve,” Royals’ coach Chuckie Roth said. “We were far from perfect today, however …We had a few big plays down the stretch and we pulled it out.

“I am beyond proud of my athletes. They are resilient and amazing, but every team has its growing pains.”

Brook Ingram’s three goals included the go-ahead score in the extra period and Caroline Courtois also had three goals. Goalkeeper Zosia Amberger made 15 saves.

Kelly Meckelborg led DP with four goals.

On Friday, Santa Barbara scored a pair of victories, as the boys and girls teams defeated Cabrillo.

The boys won 13-4 behind three goals from Jordan Hayes. Bronson Blix and Chris Graner added a pair of goals, wth Jaxon Burford finishing with five saves.

The girls won 18-3, as Maria Bittle, Layla Szymczak and Tatum Dougherty each netted three goals. Addie Sweeney had five assists and Madison Norton had seven saves in goal.

The Dons will be back in action today as they host San Marcos. The girls start at 9 a.m. and the boys are set to get underway around 10:20 a.m.

email: mpatton@newspress.com