San Marcos track competes in Don Green Invitational

Despite cold and windy conditions, there were some great performances by the Royals in the Don Green Invitational Friday and Saturday.

Justin Hess came in 5th in the 200 at 22.88 a personal best for him and ran 11.46 in the 100.

Jonas Strand was 4th in the 400 meters with a time of 53.50

Lucas Chin was 3rd in the triple jump 42-4.

Ethan Dwelley, Jacob Snodgress, Justin Hess and Bryan Edgar were 2nd in the Distance Medley Relay at 10:51 which was run Friday night.

Makenzie Fauver was 2nd in the 300 hurdles with a big personal record of 47.41 and came in 4th in the 100 hurdles running 16.06, another personal record.

Clara Tracewell was 5th in the shot put with 32-0 feet.

Senior Ajha Dennis-Florence had a great day running 13.04 in the 100 and 27.25 in the 200 and is also a part of our 4 x 100 team.

“The conditions were very challenging for the athletes, but everyone gave their best effort. Next week we travel to Ventura for the Ventura Invitational,” Coach Marilyn Hantgin told the News-Press in an email.

– Katherine Zehnder