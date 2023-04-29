San Marcos triumphant in boys and girls diving

GOLETA — The Royals swept the top spots in both the boys and girls diving competitions for the Channel League Finals.

The meet took place April 20 at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta.

The San Marcos girls’ team took the top two spots with junior diver Kate Edgar having her career best meet to secure a first-place finish with a score of 328.60. Junior diver Bridget Cunnison was right behind her, finishing second with a score of 322.30.

On the boys’ side, senior diver Jack Cunnison took first place with a score of 404.70.

“Jack had been out for most of the season with an injury but came into the meet relaxed and nailed his dive list,” said head coach Michael Martz.

Senior diver Sam Eaton took the second place spot with his personal best score of 341.60, and freshman diver Otis Eaton placed fourth with a score of 266.25.

— Annika Bahnsen