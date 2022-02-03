San Marcos water polo team wins championship

SANTA BARBARA — The San Marcos High School girls water polo team became the Channel League champions Wednesday after defeating cross-town rivals Santa Barbara 16-4.

The Royals led 3-1 at the end of the first quarter and kept the lead 7-1 at the half. The Dons scored in the third quarter, but that period ended with the Royals ahead 9-3.

“The girls came in with a lot of energy today,” San Marcos Coach Chuckie Roth told the News-Press.

“Goalie Elaia Hamilton played very well and helped make some big saves and phenomenal passes,” Roth said. “Elaia had 9 saves and 1 assist. Lauren Schwitzer had a great quarter of play with 3 saves.”

The Royals’ Ava Stryker made 4 points, followed by Kylie Rammeson 3; Mia Amberger, 2; Madison Sparre, 2; Sophia Pannosian, 1; Reagan McEachen, 1 (and she earned 3 penalty shots); Makenna Stretz, 1; Madison Halland Ford, 1.”

The Royals are 17-9 on the season and will play in the Open CIF division with the top eight teams in the Southern Section.

— Dave Mason