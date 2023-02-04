San Roque Pet Hospital adds Saturday hours

SANTA BARBARA — San Roque Pet Hospital is now open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for urgent care.

The hospital is at 3034 State St., Santa Barbara.

For San Roque Pet Hospital’s clients or non-clients, no appointment is needed on Saturdays. Pets with urgent needs will be able to come in until 4:30 p.m., and Dr. Elizabeth Tucker and her staff will take care of them.

“We already provide the highest quality care to each one of our patients. Our cutting-edge in-house veterinary lab allows us to conduct testing, including radiography and ultrasounds,” the pet hospital said in a news release. “With these, our compassionate team can deliver diagnoses and create treatment plans for your pet as soon as possible, now also on Saturdays.

“We also stock many medications and offer access to our online pharmacy to get the pets started right away on their prescription, if necessary.”

For more information, go to www.sanroquepethospital.com/site/home.

