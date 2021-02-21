San Ysidro Ranch gets five-star rating

MONTECITO — San Ysidro Ranch has received a five-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide.

“San Ysidro Ranch is a special place where one can indulge the senses and invigorate the soul,” owner Ty Warner said in a statement. “It is a slice of heaven unlike anywhere else in the world. The ranch prides itself on the history, the beauty and the spirit of this special property. We all have worked diligently during the pandemic to ensure public safety and make it a relaxing experience for our guests.”

Garden walks, yoga with an ocean view, lawn games, luxurious pampering treatments, adventurous hiking and picnics under gnarled oak trees are popular pastimes.

Visitors can stroll through the landscaped grounds in privacy on 550 acres conducive to social distancing, San Ysidro Ranch noted in a news release. The herbaceous gardens and lantern-lit hanging gourds in the loquat trees are reminiscent of countryside villas in Provence, France.

The award-winning Stonehouse Restaurant and Plow & Angel are open for outdoor dining, or guests may dine in their cottage.

Forty-one vine-covered cottages are spread across the lush hillsides of the property, which was originally established as a citrus farm in the early 1800s.

For more information, visit www.sanysidroranch.com.

— Gerry Fall