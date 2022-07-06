SANCHEZ, Anita (Hernandez)

12/28/1939-6/28/2022

Born in Houston, Texas, Anita came to Santa Barbara with her parents Rudolph and Raquel Hernandez. She graduated from SBHS in 1957, became a dental assistant for 10 years then finally retired from Cottage Hospital as a mail clerk. An excellent worker, she loved both jobs.

Anita was an avid reader, loved Elvis, football and cats. She is survived by her siblings: Dolores Devlin-Hix, Rebecca Hernandez Rivero, Toni Hernandez, Rudy Hernandez, Hope Hernandez (Harry Doty) and Rachel Hernandez Hughen.

A burial service will be at Santa Barbara Cemetery on July 6, 2022 at 10 am.