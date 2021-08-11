Sanchez hired as PVHS men’s wrestling coach

COURTESY PHOTO

Brett Sanchez served as the associate head coach at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City, Ore., before coming to Pioneer Valley High School.

SANTA MARIA — The Pioneer Valley High School Panthers varsity men’s wrestling team is gaining a head coach with a winning record, Brett Sanchez.

“PVHS is very excited to have Mr. Brett Sanchez coach and mentor the men’s wrestling team for Pioneer Valley High School,’’ Panther Athletic Director Anthony Morales said in a news release. “Brett is a well-respected wrestling coach in the state of California and across the country too.

“With his knowledge, skill, motivation and coaching experience, we are thrilled to have him lead the program and work with our PVHS kids.’’

Mr. Sanchez recently served as the associate head coach at Clackamas Community College, leading the Oregon City, Ore., team to a third straight junior-college national title.

He is working on earning his teaching credential

“I am truly grateful for this opportunity to be the head wrestling coach at Pioneer Valley with an awesome support system and administration behind me,’” he said. “I am excited to build a competitive wrestling program here that will be well-known with an identity for excellence on and off the mat.”

Former head coach Kent Olson resigned last season to be closer to home in Lemoore in Kings County. Mr. Olson, who is a Class of 2014 California Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee, is now coaching at Dinuba High School.

During Coach Olson’s last season at PVHS, the Panthers won the Division II CIF Team Championship.

— Annelise Hanshaw