SANCHEZ, Julie Anne

Julie Anne (Klussman) Sanchez passed away on September 16 at her family home in Orcutt, California after a courageous battle against stomach cancer. Julie was born on March 29, 1961 in Whittier. She grew up in the San Fernando Valley, attended the Buckley School, and graduated from El Camino Real HS in Woodland Hills. She earned a BA in Journalism from CSU Northridge, then worked for Club Med and community nonprofits. Julie also worked in the executive offices of Amgen, URS (AECOM), and Vernon Construction. In 2017 Julie founded Venturoso Partners, dedicated to creating virtual workplaces for clients. Julie served on the Board of the Central Coast chapter of the National Association of Women Business

Owners (NAWBO).

Julie’s greatest passions were her children and family, travel with husband Roger, bicycle and RV adventures, hiking Orcutt trails with her beloved dogs, and hosting gourmet foodie gatherings with friends and family. An accomplished writer, Julie’s most recent project is “Cancer Looks Funny on You.Ó Julie was the ultimate team player, vibrant heart of her family, always available for friends and colleagues. An accomplished athlete, she participated in equestrian competitions with her pony, played competitive softball, and completed triathlons and Avon’s Walk for the Cure. Julie was a warrior in the battle against cancer, and never gave up her zest for life. Julie’s bright intellect, warm smile, her quick wit and tender hugs will endure.

Julie is survived by her husband Roger L. Sanchez of Orcutt, California and their three sons, Austin E. Sacks, Nathan P. Sanchez (Natalie), and Roger V. “Ro” Sanchez. She leaves two grandchildren, Elliot “Eli”and Emma Rose. Julie is also survived by her mother, Patricia Klussman of Westlake Village. She was preceded in death by her father, William P. Klussman. Julie also leaves her dear friend Cindy Ericson, sisters Kristi King of Santa Barbara (Jeff), and Karen Lewis of Mendocino (Will), nieces Leina King, Carrie Tomlinson, Courtney Condren, and nephew Will Tomlinson. Julie’s cousins Jeff, David, and Mark Paullin, and her aunt, Alyce Klussman, reside on the east coast. A celebration of Julie’s life will be held on November 12. Contact Roger: rsplace805@gmail.com for details. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Julie’s memory to Debbie’s Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer https://debbiesdream.org or to Central Coast Hospice, 253 Granada, Suite D, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.