Sanchez tapped as treatment manager

SANTA BARBARA — The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse has announced that Joselyn Sanchez has been promoted to the position of adolescent treatment manager at its Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Center locations in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

In her new role, Ms. Sanchez will oversee a wide range of services for clients ages 12 to 18, including supervising the alcohol and other drug counselors, client assessment, and client treatment plans and medical necessities, according to a news release.

In addition, she will continue to provide direct client counseling.

In response to the pandemic, CADA pivoted its service delivery to a remote platform in March 2020 and continues to provide the majority of its programs to both existing and new clients at pre-pandemic service levels.

“Our Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Center is at the heart of our youth education, prevention and treatment services, which are foundational to our mission of building a healthy, vibrant community,” Dr. Scott Whiteley, CADA’s executive director, said in a statement. “The isolation and uncertainty resulting from COVID-19 is particularly difficult for young people struggling with substance abuse and co-occurring conditions. Now more than ever, it is critical that we staff Daniel Bryant with clinicians who possess the skills to innovate and successfully reach this vulnerable client group. Since joining CADA, Joselyn has continually demonstrated her ability to do just that, and we are very fortunate to welcome her to this key role.”

Ms. Sanchez is a licensed marriage and family therapist and joined CADA in 2015 as a school-based counselor at Franklin Elementary School. She served the previous four years as a therapist in Carpinteria Middle School’s START Program. She is an alum of Carpinteria Middle and High schools and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from California Lutheran University and a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Antioch University.

“I really enjoy the challenge of creating a successful, individualized treatment program for each client,” Ms. Sanchez said in a statement. “When you invest in the process and all the pieces come together, you have a detailed plan to follow. And right now, our Daniel Bryant clients are really missing normal social teenage interactions and need a plan. They are ‘zoomed out’ and we are working hard to continually switch it up and bring new interventions to the table so that they stay engaged, make healthy choices, and keep their lives moving forward in a positive way.”

For more than 70 years, CADA has delivered a broad range of effective programs and services focused on educating, preventing, and treating substance abuse and co-occurring conditions affecting youth, adults, and families in Santa Barbara County. CADA works in close partnership with local schools, law enforcement, health care organizations, businesses, other nonprofits, and the media. CADA services are available to anyone impacted by alcohol, drugs, or mental health concerns, without regard to gender, gender preference, age, race, ethnicity, or national origin. For more information, visit www.cadasb.org.

— Mitchell White