Sanctions placed on Ukranians

As tension grows at the Russian-Ukrainian border over the possibility of a Russian invasion, the U.S. has placed economic sanctions on four Ukrainians accused of helping Russia.

The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday announced it placed new sanctions on four Ukrainians, who include two members of parliament. The department said those officials were involved with Russia’s efforts to destabilize Ukraine.

Sanctions were placed on parliament members Taras Kozak and Oleh Voloshyn and two former Ukrainian government officials, Volodymyr Oliynyk and Vladimir Sivkovich, according to a news release from the U.S. Treasury Department.

“Today’s action is intended to target, undermine and expose Russia’s ongoing destabilization effort in Ukraine,” the department said.

The treasury department said its action means all of the four Ukrainians’ properties that are in the U.S. are blocked.

The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person, or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.

— Dave Mason